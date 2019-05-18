The Rev. Charles Edward Koeshall, known to all as Chuck, 76, Gerald, passed peacefully from this life to his eternal home Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Owensville.



Chuck was born Dec. 15, 1942, in Racine, Wis., the son of Vernon Koeshall and LaVonne Koeshall, nee Pierce. As a young man, he was united in marriage and blessed to have four children. On Aug. 6, 1991, he was united in marriage to Louise Fields, nee Petri, and their families were joined as one.



Chuck was a devoted Christian and member of Life Stream Church in Washington. He also was a member of the Men's Bible Study group at the church. Chuck's first love was for his Lord Jesus Christ. After graduating from Central Bible College in Springfield, with a B.A. in Bible and Church Ministries, he became an ordained minister with the Assemblies of God and served as a pastor in Superior, Wis., Oconto, Wis., and Alton, Ill. Chuck continued in ministry as the director of the 700 Club Counseling Center in St. Louis. Throughout the remainder of his career in consulting, sales and facilities management, he remained in lay ministry where his passions for evangelism, chaplain and men's ministries touched the lives of many people. Many people were touched by the gentle, open and caring approach of Chuck, who never hesitated to offer prayer or words of encouragement to even a stranger he had just met on the street. Chuck was known for his wonderful sense of humor and loved to tell stories, and in this way found his way into the heart of many friends and family who cherish the time they spent with Chuck in conversation and fellowship. Chuck was always willing to lend a helping hand and could be counted on to volunteer or show up whenever an appeal for help was made by someone in his church community. His grandchildren were a special source of pride and pleasure for Chuck, and he was pleased with the announcement of each new member of the widening family.



Chuck is survived by his wife, Louise Koeshall, Gerald; three sons, Ray Koeshall, Lakewood, Calif., Nathan Koeshall and wife Ana, Belgrade, Serbia, and Douglas Fields and wife Stephanie, Sunset Hills; three daughters, Kristin Belland and husband Jeff, Richmond Hill, Ga., Jennifer Thompson, Pacific, and Bethany Akmolin and husband the Rev. Paul, Maineville, Ohio; three brothers, Richard Koeshall, known to most as Dick, and wife Della, Webb City, Kevin Koeshall and wife Amy, Joplin, and Brent Koeshall and wife Jill, Lee's Summit; two sisters, Sharon Busch and husband Ralph, Kenosha, Wis., and Barbara Lehman and husband Matt, Joplin; 17 grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and friends.



Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and LaVonne Koeshall.



Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Life Stream Church, Washington, with the Rev. Paul Scheperle officiating.



Entombment was in Haven of Rest Mausoleum at Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.



Memorials may be made to the Life Stream Church College Scholarship Fund to assist young people who wish to enter the ministry.



The family of the Rev. Charles Koeshall entrusted the care of their loved one to Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair. Published in The Missourian on May 18, 2019