Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home
207 N Monroe St
Versailles, MO 65084
(573) 378-4655
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home
207 N Monroe St
Versailles, MO 65084
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home
207 N Monroe St
Versailles, MO 65084
Charles E. McGee


1944 - 2019
Charles Edward McGee, 74, Versailles, Mo., passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his home.

Charlie was born Nov. 2, 1944, in Kosciusko, Miss., the son of Clyde Bernard and Empress (Neighbours) McGee. On July 24, 1982, in Carlsbad, N.M., he was united in marriage to Cynthia Louise Marshall. Together they shared the past 37 years of marriage.

Charlie graduated from high school in Carlsbad, N.M., in 1961. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. After serving three tours, he was honorably discharged. He worked as an I.T. administrator, where he was affectionately known as "Mr. Wizard." Charlie and Cindy retired to Versailles, Mo., in 2013. He was a member of the . In his spare time, he enjoyed trains, painting, and loved making wine^and drinking it.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy McGee, of the home; five children, Timothy McGee and wife Mary, Nashville, Tenn., Kelly Brandwein and husband Paul, Warrenton, Evan Maki, Boston, Mass., John Maki and wife Katherine, Newalla, Okla., and Matthew McGee, Dallas, Texas; 26 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Bobby McGee, Mitch McGee and Carol Miles, all of Carlsbad, N.M.

He was preceded in death by a son, Doug Maki; his parents; and a brother, James McGee.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 23, at Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles, with a funeral service following at noon.

Burial, with military honors, will follow in Versailles Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

Online condolences may be left at www.kidwellgarber.com.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 21, 2019
