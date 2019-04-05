|
A funeral service for Charles "Charlie" Edward Walker, 85, Union will be Friday, April 12, at 2 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
A memorial visitation will be April 12, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Walker died Thursday, April 4, 2019, in St. Clair.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Walker, Union; three sons, Kenneth Walker and wife Robyn, Andrew Walker and wife Sheri, all of St. Clair, and Vince Walker, Union; two daughters, Rebecca McDaniel and husband Ron, Union, and Tracie Ritter and husband Terry, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 5, 2019
