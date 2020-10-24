1/2
Charles E. Wickes Sr.
1939 - 2020
Charles Ellis Wickes Sr., 80, Lonedell, departed this life Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Sullivan.

Charles was born Nov. 1, 1939, in Jonesville, N.Y., the son of Walter Wickes and wife Harriet, nee Barnes. On April 17, 1971, he was united in marriage to Judy Hempel, and two sons came to bless this union.

Charles was a Christian, having been raised in the Presbyterian faith and believing in the Lord as his Savior. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Air Force as an airman first class, entering Jan. 13, 1959, and receiving his honorable discharge Oct. 11, 1963. While living in New York, he held the position of fire chief at the Rock City Falls, N.Y., fire department. After moving to the St. Louis area, he enlisted in the Air National Guard in the 131st Civil Engineers Division near Lambert International Airport, retiring as master sergeant Sept. 9, 2009. During that time, he was employed as a machinist at General Electric Company, St. Louis, for many years. After moving to Franklin County, he served on the fire departments of both Pacific and St. Clair, totaling some 55 years of volunteer service. His passion was restoring old fire equipment with his friends at Boles House 6 Fire Museum in Villa Ridge. He also loved to go camping and traveling, especially to Florida during the winter. What meant most to him was time spent with his family. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will never be forgotten.

Charles is survived by his wife, Judy Wickes, Lonedell; his sons, Charles E. Wickes Jr. and wife Christine, Union, and Eric E. Wickes and wife Melissa, Pacific; his sisters, Cinthia Cutro and husband Mike, Nazarath, Pa., and Joan Anderson and husband Lee, Ballston Spa, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Samantha Wickes, Sullivan, and Anna Wickes, Cape Girardeau; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Harriet Wickes.

Graveside services, with full military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to Boles House 6 Fire Museum, in care of Charlie Staats, 1416 Fiddle Creek Road, Labadie, MO 63055.

The family of Charles Ellis Wickes Sr. entrusts the care of their loved one to Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.


Published in The Missourian on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
