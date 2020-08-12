Charles Franklin McMahan, 68, Washington, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
Charles, son of the late Chester McMahan and wife Ruby, nee Crider, was born Dec. 17, 1951, in Washington. He was united in marriage to Rose Kaver July 12, 1975, at St. Francis Borgia Church in Washington. The couple made their home in Washington. Charles retired from Esselte Pendaflex after 30 years of dedicated employment. He enjoyed golf and bowling in his spare time. Charles was a member of the Washington V.F.W., American Legion Post 218 and the Elks.
Charles is survived by his wife, Rose McMahan, Washington; two daughters, Malinda Scheible and significant other David Mesey, St. Clair, and Lisa Mackenzie and husband John, O'Fallon; five grandchildren, Tyler McMahan and wife Hayley, Tristan Brooks, Brianna Brooks, Emma Scheible and Branden Scheible; two great-grandchildren, Mycah and Myles McMahan; his goddaughter, Dawn Homer and family; one sister, Donna McMahan and significant other Jim Miner, Louisiana, Mo.; and one brother, Keith McMahan and significant other Bobbie Brekenridge, Springfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Ida Ray; father-in-law, Victor Kaver; and three siblings, James McMahan, Rebecca James and Jerry Zimmer.
A funeral service was held Friday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial followed in St. Peter's Cemetery, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society
.
The McMahan family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.