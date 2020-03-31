Home

Charles Frankenberg Obituary
Services for Charles "Charlie" Frankenberg, 82, Washington, will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Frankenberg died Monday, March 30, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Frankenberg, Washington; two sons, Rick Frankenberg and wife Cindy, and John Frankenberg and wife Laura, all of Washington: one daughter, Becki Skaggs and husband Tim, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Due to recent regulations regarding public events, friends and family are encouraged to leave condolences, or share memorials to the family by visiting the funeral home's website.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 31, 2020
