Charles "Charlie" Frankenberg, 82, Washington, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.
Charles was born March 26, 1938, in Washington, to Aloysius Frankenberg and wife Frances, nee^ Voss. Charles graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School in Washington. He was united in marriage to Betty Willming April 4, 1959, at St. Francis Borgia Church in Washington. While making their home in Washington, the marriage was blessed with three children.
Charles enjoyed a successful career in the auto manufacturing business. He retired from Chrysler after 30 years as a metal finish inspector. Charles loved his family dearly, and enjoyed the opportunities he was afforded to spend time with them, making wonderful memories. He was a member of New Life Church in Washington, and considered it one of his greatest blessings to witness for his savior, Jesus Christ. In his free time, Charles was an honorary firefighter, who volunteered for the Washington Fire Department.
Charles is survived by his wife, Betty, Washington; two sons, Rick Frankenberg and wife Cindy, and John Frankenberg and wife Laura, all of Washington; one daughter, Becki Skaggs and husband Tim, Washington; three sisters, Betty Licklinder and husband Lloyd, Cuba, Mo., Joan Maune and husband Rich, and Mary Riegel and husband Ken, all of Washington; five brothers, Tom Frankenberg and wife Shirley, Jim Frankenberg and wife Bonnie, Ron Frankenberg, Mark Frankenberg and wife Nancy, and Danny Frankenberg, all of Washington: eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas, in infancy; his great-grandson, Austin Frankenberg; his parents; and sister-in-law, Carol Frankenberg.
Services will be private. A public memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Washington Volunteer Fire Company or . Memorials can be sent directly to the home of Rick Frankenberg, 6309 Meadow Lake Drive, Washington, MO 63090.
The Frankenberg family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 4, 2020