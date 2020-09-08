Charles Hinz

A funeral service for Charles "Chuck" Hinz, 70, St. Clair, will be Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Burial will be in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.

Visitation was to be Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Mr. Hinz died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Hinz, nee Moon, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store