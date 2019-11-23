|
Charles J. Post, 48, Washington, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Charles was born Feb. 8, 1971, in St. Louis, to Marianne, nee Schulze, and the late John R. Post, M.D.
Charles is survived by three children, Alex Post (Chasity Clark), Lauren Post and Claire Post, all of Quincy, Ill.; mother, Marianne Schwane, Washington; eight siblings, John (Roseanne) Post, Highlands Ranch, Colo., Joe (Kim) Post, Charlotte, N.C., Mark (Loren) Post, Dallas, Texas, Lisa (Ed) Madenjan, Lake Jackson, Texas, Kim Schwane, Springfield, Mimi (Lee) Dolan, Breckenridge, Colo., Bob Post, Villa Ridge, and Gina Vanek, Washington; aunts; uncles; cousins; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, John R. Post, M.D., stepfather, Richard "Dick" Schwane; nephew, John "Jack" Post; and his grandparents.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Inurnment will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial donations are appreciated to a fund for his children's education (please make checks payable to Alex Post) or Masses.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 23, 2019