Charles Koch

A funeral service for Charles "Charlie" Koch, 71, Union, will be Thursday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Labadie.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Koch died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne Koch, nee Stahlmann, Union; one son, Zeb Koch and wife Jamie, Union; one daughter, Starlyte Busier and husband Ray, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



