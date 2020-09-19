1/2
Charles "Dick" Lang
1924 - 2020
Charles "Dick" Lang, 95, Washington, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Dick, son of the late Hobart Lang and wife Helen, nee Michaelis, was born Nov. 17, 1924, in St. Louis. He received his education at Kirkwood High School and Washington University in St. Louis. Dick served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946, serving on the U.S.S. Radford. He was united in marriage to Doris Ochs Feb. 3, 1951, at St. Peters E&R Church in St. Louis, and three children blessed their marriage. The couple made their home in Des Peres before settling in Franklin County in 1991. Dick worked as an engineer and retired from Hunter Engineering in 1992. He was a member of V.F.W. Post 2661, a scout master for the Boy Scouts of America and went on the Franklin County Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2008. He enjoyed tennis, hunting and traveling, but his greatest joy was the time he spent with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Doris Lang; two sons, Charles R. Lang Jr., Camas, Wash., and Dennis Lang, Ballwin; one daughter; five grandchildren, Cynthia Bingaman and husband Dave, Union, Jason Lang and wife Lindsay, St. Louis, Jessica Sehnert and husband Dan, Eureka, Charles R. Lang III, Hillsboro, Ore., and William Lang, The Dalles, Ore.; four great-grandchildren, Hunter, Zachary, Teddy and Wolf; many other relatives and friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Marion Loving; and one brother, Hobart Lang Jr.

A graveside service for Dick Lang will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. at Zion Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Franklin County Honor Flight.

The Lang family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Zion Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
