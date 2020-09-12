Charles Myron Hinz, known to most as Chuck or Charlie, 70, St. Clair, departed this life in Washington, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.



Chuck was born in Erie, Pa., Feb. 7, 1950, son of Hubert August Hinz and wife Rowena, nee Henry. On March 3, 1973, he was united in marriage to Deborah Dianne Moon, known to all as Debbie.



Chuck was a Christian and believed in the Lord as his Savior. He had enjoyed visiting First Christian Church in St. Clair. Chuck was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Navy, entering Jan. 20, 1970, and receiving his honorable discharge Jan. 18, 1974. During his working career, Chuck was employed in the maintenance department at General Electric Company in Erie, Pa., retiring after 36 years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, doing crossword puzzles and listening to music; Chuck was a talented guitarist. He also enjoyed working in his garden. Chuck was especially fond of his Labrador retrievers, Seamus and Ruby. Although he had no children of his own, Chuck loved his nieces and nephews as if they were his own. The many precious memories created with his family will be cherished by them all forever.



Chuck is survived by his wife, Debbie Hinz, St. Clair; brother, David Hinz and wife Debra, Lowville, Pa.; four sisters, Roberta Kuzma and husband Joseph, Rowena Mosbacher and husband Gaylord, Debbie Monganel, all of Erie County, Pa., and Judy Davis and husband John, Edinboro, Pa.; aunts; uncles; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Rowena Hinz, and one sister, Beverly Jean Hinz.



Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home in St. Clair.



Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home, with Deacon Byron John Moon III officiating.



Interment with full military honors followed in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.



Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse.



The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





