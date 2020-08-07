1/
Charles McMahan
Funeral services for Charles McMahan, 68, Washington, were held Friday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial followed in St. Peter's Cemetery, Washington.
Visitation was Thursday, Aug. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. McMahan died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Rose McMahan, Washington; his two daughters, Malinda Scheible and significant other David Mesey, St. Clair, and Lisa Mackenzie and husband John, O'Fallon; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
