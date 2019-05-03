|
A funeral service for Charles "C.J." Mueller, 79, Eureka, will be Saturday, May 11, at The Following Church, Pacific.
Interment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation will be Friday, May 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Mueller died Monday, April 29, 2019, in Eureka.
He is survived by one son, Allen Davis and wife Deanna, Pacific; one daughter, Connie Cappola and husband Daniel J., Clermount, Fla.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 3, 2019
