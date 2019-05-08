Charles "C.J."^ Mueller, 79, Eureka, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, in Eureka.



Mr. Mueller, son of the late Edward Mueller and wife Elizabeth (Sharwarth), was born April 26, 1940, in Franklin County. On Aug. 6, 1978, he was united in marriage to Wanda May (Mueller) in Union.



Mr. Mueller served his country in the U.S. Army, receiving an honorable discharge. He was a proud retiree of Ford Motor Company in Hazelwood. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Union and the Knights of Columbus.



He is survived by one son, Allen Davis and wife Deanna, Pacific; one daughter, Connie Cappola and husband Daniel J., Clermount, Fla.; four grandchildren, Daniel John Cappola and wife Lindsey, Newberry, Fla., Kristina Cappola, Clermount, Fla., Krystopher Schroeder, Washington, and Kara Maria Hoffmann, Mehlville; one great-granddaughter, Freya Kathryn Schroeder; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and many friends.



Mr. Mueller was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda May Mueller; his parents, Edward and Elizabeth Mueller; and four siblings, Ralph Mueller, Robert Mueller, Lillian Buscher and Marian Mueller.



Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at The Following Church, Pacific.



Interment will be at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.



Memorial donations to the are preferred.



Arrangements were in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on May 8, 2019