Charles R. Dieckhaus
1937 - 2020
Charles R. Dieckhaus, 83, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Charlie, the beloved son of the late Theodore Dieckhaus and wife Hortense, was born July 14, 1937, in Washington. He was a very kind, loving, funny, athletic and faithful man. Charlie received his education at St. Francis Borgia High School and spent two of those years in the seminary. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. Charlie received his bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri, St. Louis. He married his wife Deanna, nee Gordon, June 25, 1960, and two children blessed their union. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.

The couple owned Dairy Kreme in Union while Charlie also worked at McDonnell Douglas. Charlie's career took him to Emerson Electric and he finished his bachelor's degree at night at UMSL while working during the day and helping to raise the kids. Many people know Charlie from the Bank of Washington where he was a trust and retirement officer for 25 years. He loved his job at the bank, the people he worked with and the customers.

Charlie enjoyed playing tennis, both here and in Florida, where he and Deanna were snowbirds. He also enjoyed water skiing and boating at the Lake of the Ozarks; playing all types of sports and games (he even made up a few); and spending quality time with family and friends. One of Charlie's proudest accomplishments was obtaining his pilot's license. He made sure he taught his family how to do touch-n-goes so that if anything ever happened to him while flying, they could land the plane. The first big family flight was to Central Dairy in Jefferson City to purchase jamocha almond fudge ice cream at Central Dairy, which was a family favorite and a perfect choice.

Charlie gave back to his community in many ways. He was a volunteer for the Union Ambulance District; an active member of the Knights of Columbus, working many dinners; former president of the Optimist Club; a United Way organizer; a member of the American Legion; and on the Krakow water district committee. He was an active parishioner at St. Gertrude Church.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Deanna; one daughter, Kim Shannon and husband Alex, Washington; one son, Sam Dieckhaus, St. Peters; one sister, Delores Bonnot and husband Larry, Washington; five grandchildren, Matthew Shannon and wife Stefanie, Kristina Shannon, Brad Dieckhaus and wife Danyelle, Steve Dieckhaus and wife Ember, and Sebastian Dieckhaus; three great-grandchildren, Bennett Dieckhaus, Stevie Lou Dieckhaus and Elsie Reed Dieckhaus; nieces, nephews; many other relatives and friends.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Hortense Dieckhaus, Washington; and two brothers, Richard Dieckhaus, Tennessee state, and John Dieckhaus, Washington.

Because of COVID, the family had a private visitation. A memorial Mass with Father Carl Scheble was held Saturday, Aug. 8, at St. Gertrude Church, with burial at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Masses may be said or memorials given to St. Gertrude Church.

The Dieckhaus family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
August 7, 2020
You are all in our prayers.
Ed and Marilyn Schumer
August 7, 2020
You are all in our thoughts and prayers!
Christian and Fletcher Ferguson
August 7, 2020
You are all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Niki Kueker and Family
