1/2
Charles R. Koch
1949 - 2020
Charles Raymond Koch, 71, Union, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Charlie, son of the late Raymond T. Koch and wife Marie, nee Roark, was born June 11, 1949, in Washington. Charlie received his education in Washington and graduated from Washington High School in 1967. After graduation, he went to serve his country in the U.S. Navy. Charlie was united in marriage to Joanne Stahlmann Feb. 22, 1975, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Washington. The couple made their home in Union. He worked as an ironworker from July 1, 1974, until his retirement Nov. 1, 2004, and was a member of Local 396. Charlie was a past member and officer of the Union Jaycees. He also was a member of the "Sharpshooters."

Charles is survived by his wife, Joanne Koch, Union; one son, Zeb Koch and wife Jamie, Union; one daughter, Starlyte Busier and husband Ray, Union; five grandchildren, Kenneth Kuhl II, Johanna Sheppard, Ezekiel, Lukas and Jenna Koch; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Geraldine Peirick and husband Frank, Union; one brother, Pete Koch and wife Kathy, Washington; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Randy Koch, Bud Koch, Elsie Koch and Shirley McEwen.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with Pastor Mat Hayter officiating.

Burial followed in Bethel Cemetery, Labadie.

The Koch family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home Union.


Published in The Missourian on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 18, 2020
The Missouri Jaycees and the Missouri JCI Senate send our condolences to the Koch family. Mr. Koch was US JCI Senator #39679.
Dave DeLaney
