Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Charles "Foster" Scott

Obituary Flowers

Charles "Foster" Scott Obituary
A funeral service for Charles "Foster" Scott, 79, Washington, will be Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Washington.
Burial will be Sunday, June 23, at 11 a.m. at Red Oak Cemetery, Lawrence, County, Mo.
Mr. Scott died Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, MaryAnn Scott, Washington; one son, Kent Scott and wife Denise, Louisiana; one daughter, Debbie Juillerat and husband Dan, Hillsboro; one stepdaughter, Christine Diederich and husband Mike, Augusta; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on June 11, 2019
