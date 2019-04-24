|
|
Charles "Charlie" W. Crowe, 78, St. Louis, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his home.
Charlie, son of Herman and Isal (Cochran) Crowe, was born Jan. 30, 1941, in Union. Charlie was employed at St. Mary's Health Center in St. Louis, until his retirement.
He is survived by one son, James Crowe and wife Linda, Hermann; one daughter, Terrie Thater and husband Mark, Union; one brother, Carl Crowe, Union; one sister, Dixie Koester, Washington; eight grandchildren, Justin Crowe, Heather Crowe, Jamie Frossard and husband Kenny, Jacob Crowe, Mackenzie Crowe, Courtney Stone and fiance David Vollmer, Chelsi Davis and husband Jake, and Austin Thater; five great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Isal Crowe; two brothers, Bill Crowe and Willard Crowe; and one sister, Genevieve Lechner.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations to the Salvation Army are preferred.
Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 24, 2019