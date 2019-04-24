The Missourian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Crowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles W. Crowe


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles W. Crowe Obituary
Charles "Charlie" W. Crowe, 78, St. Louis, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his home.

Charlie, son of Herman and Isal (Cochran) Crowe, was born Jan. 30, 1941, in Union. Charlie was employed at St. Mary's Health Center in St. Louis, until his retirement.

He is survived by one son, James Crowe and wife Linda, Hermann; one daughter, Terrie Thater and husband Mark, Union; one brother, Carl Crowe, Union; one sister, Dixie Koester, Washington; eight grandchildren, Justin Crowe, Heather Crowe, Jamie Frossard and husband Kenny, Jacob Crowe, Mackenzie Crowe, Courtney Stone and fiance David Vollmer, Chelsi Davis and husband Jake, and Austin Thater; five great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Isal Crowe; two brothers, Bill Crowe and Willard Crowe; and one sister, Genevieve Lechner.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations to the Salvation Army are preferred.

Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Download Now