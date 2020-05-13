Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gottenstroeter Funeral Home
21 East Fifth Street
Gerald, MO 63037
(573) 764-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Oswalt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles W. Oswalt


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles W. Oswalt Obituary
Charles Wayne Oswalt, 68, Gerald, departed this life Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his residence.

Charles was born Nov. 19, 1951, to Orland Clyde and Mary (Berry) Oswalt, in St. Louis. He was united in marriage to Zelda Mary Hahn Oct. 9, 1971, at Boeuff Presbyterian Church in Gerald.

Charles was a member of Boeuff Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on antique clocks and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a kidney transplant recipient in 2004.

Charles is survived by his mother, Mary Graham, Cuba, Mo.; his children, Charles Oswalt and wife Amanda, and Curtis Oswalt, all of Gerald, and Lisa Smith and husband Tristian, Owensville; sister, Marlene Bleckman and husband Rich, Washington; and grandchildren, Claire and Luke Oswalt, both of Gerald, and Amelia and Rory Smith, both of Owensville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Orland Oswalt; son, Brian Oswalt; and brother, David Oswalt.

Public visitation was held Monday, May 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Gottenstroeter Chapel, Gerald.

Funeral services were private, with burial in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Memorials are requested to Family's Choice, to be used for the grandchildren's education fund.

Arrangements were in care of Gottenstroeter Chapel, Gerald.
Published in The Missourian on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gottenstroeter Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -