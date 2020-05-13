|
Charles Wayne Oswalt, 68, Gerald, departed this life Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his residence.
Charles was born Nov. 19, 1951, to Orland Clyde and Mary (Berry) Oswalt, in St. Louis. He was united in marriage to Zelda Mary Hahn Oct. 9, 1971, at Boeuff Presbyterian Church in Gerald.
Charles was a member of Boeuff Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on antique clocks and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a kidney transplant recipient in 2004.
Charles is survived by his mother, Mary Graham, Cuba, Mo.; his children, Charles Oswalt and wife Amanda, and Curtis Oswalt, all of Gerald, and Lisa Smith and husband Tristian, Owensville; sister, Marlene Bleckman and husband Rich, Washington; and grandchildren, Claire and Luke Oswalt, both of Gerald, and Amelia and Rory Smith, both of Owensville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Orland Oswalt; son, Brian Oswalt; and brother, David Oswalt.
Public visitation was held Monday, May 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Gottenstroeter Chapel, Gerald.
Funeral services were private, with burial in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Memorials are requested to Family's Choice, to be used for the grandchildren's education fund.
Arrangements were in care of Gottenstroeter Chapel, Gerald.
Published in The Missourian on May 13, 2020