A committal service for Charles Wickes Sr., 80, Lonedell, will be held at 11 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Monday, Oct. 26.

Mr. Wickes passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Wickes, nee Hempel, Lonedell; two sons, Charles E. Wickes Jr. and wife Christine, Union, and Eric E. Wickes and wife Melissa; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



