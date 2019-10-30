Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Wiseman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Wiseman


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Wiseman Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Wiseman, 70, Green Bay, Wis., formerly of Pacific, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

Mr. Wiseman was born Jan. 18, 1949, in St. Louis, to Charles and Frances, nee Kellerhals, Wiseman.

Mr. Wiseman is survived by his wife, Roberta "Robbie" Wiseman, nee Denissen; one son, Evan Wiseman and wife Jess; one sister, Mary Goss and husband Ron; one brother, John Wiseman; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by one son, Brian Wiseman; his parents; and two sisters, Alice Smith and Virginia Frisch.

A memorial visitation for Mr. Wiseman will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now