Charles "Chuck" Wiseman, 70, Green Bay, Wis., formerly of Pacific, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Mr. Wiseman was born Jan. 18, 1949, in St. Louis, to Charles and Frances, nee Kellerhals, Wiseman.
Mr. Wiseman is survived by his wife, Roberta "Robbie" Wiseman, nee Denissen; one son, Evan Wiseman and wife Jess; one sister, Mary Goss and husband Ron; one brother, John Wiseman; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by one son, Brian Wiseman; his parents; and two sisters, Alice Smith and Virginia Frisch.
A memorial visitation for Mr. Wiseman will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 30, 2019