A memorial service for Charlie Joe Love, 70, Sullivan, will be Saturday, May 4, at 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, Sullivan.
A meal will follow.
Mr. Love died Monday, April 22, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Love, nee Eldridge, Sullivan; two sons, Charlie J. Love II and wife Jennifer, Pacific, and Dustin Love and wife Jennifer, St. Clair; one daughter, Mary Shortino and husband Joe, Cedar Park, Texas; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 26, 2019
