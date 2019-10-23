The Missourian Obituaries
|
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2730
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget's Church
Pacific, MO
Charlotte D. Murphy


1932 - 2019
Charlotte D. Murphy Obituary
Charlotte D. Murphy, nee Roberts, 87, Pacific, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

Charlotte, daughter of the late Thomas Roberts and wife Viola, nee Lister, was born Sept. 6, 1932, in Pacific. She received her education from Pacific High School. On March 22, 1952, she was united in marriage to William D. Murphy, at St. Bridget's Church in Pacific. Charlotte worked for many years at Brown Shoe Factory as a keypunch supervisor.

Among her survivors are five children, Constance K. Pross, Pacific, William D. Murphy, Belle, Robert E. Murphy, John T. Murphy and wife Kathleen, all of Pacific, and Michelle M. Coughlin and husband Michael, Cedar Hill; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; other relatives and friends.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Murphy; son-in-law, Mark Pross; her parents; three sisters, Olie Short, Revia Hammond and Beulah Gammons; and four brothers, Chester, Delbert, Forrest and Eugene Roberts.

Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church, Pacific.

Interment will be in St. Patrick's Rock Church Cemetery, Catawissa.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick's Rock Church.

The Murphy family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 23, 2019
