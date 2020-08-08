Charlotte R. Stahlman (Panhorst), 75, St. Clair, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Washington.
Charlotte was born June 19, 1945, in Washington, to the union of Pete Panhorst and Cora (Kramme). She attended St. Clair High School. Charlotte was united in marriage to Carl Stahlman April 30, 1983, in St. Clair.
Charlotte was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ of St. Clair. In her younger years, she enjoyed sewing and reading. Charlotte loved caring for plants and gardening. She enjoyed sitting around the campfire at the river and being outdoors. Charlotte loved hummingbirds and had hundreds of them visit her feeders daily. Most of all, Charlotte loved spending time with her family and getting together.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Stahlman, St. Clair; one stepson, Carl Aaron and wife Dina, Ellicott City, Md.; two daughters, Sheila Shriver, Ragland, Ala., and Kim Pursley and husband Mike, St. Clair; one step-daughter, Valerie Rodgers, St. Clair; five grandchildren, Cody Lewis, Michael Rodgers, Taylor Rodgers, Alex Stahlman and Andre Stahlman; great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Cora Kellogg; one brother, Don Panhorst; and one sister, Zoe Northcutt.
A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Elks Lodge in St. Clair. A memorial service will follow at noon, also at the Elks Lodge in St. Clair.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elks Lodge of St. Clair or St. John's United Church of Christ, St. Clair.
