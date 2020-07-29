1/1
Cheryl A. Stone
1948 - 2020
Cheryl Ann Stone, 71, previously of Union, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home in Ellisville, following a fall.

Born Oct. 4, 1948, she was the daughter of Harry E. and Frances L. Stone. Cheryl was confirmed at Zion United Church of Christ. She received her education in Union, graduating from Union High School in 1966; receiving a B.S. degree in home economics with a minor in sociology from Southwest Missouri State University in 1970; and a master's degree in human relations with emphasis in correction from Webster College, Webster Groves. Cheryl was employed by the St. Louis County Juvenile Court and retired from the St. Louis County Justice Court, Clayton, after working as an inmate caseworker. She enjoyed going to craft shows, collecting cookbooks and teddy bears, and adopting rescue dogs. She loved to cook and bake, often sharing treats with her co-workers. Cheryl looked forward to monthly luncheons in Union with Class of 1966 members. Always willing to help others, she said "patience and tolerance for others"?were important to her. She is remembered by her cousins and many friends.

No services are planned. Inurnment will be at Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery.

Arrangements were made by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
