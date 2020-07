Or Copy this URL to Share

No services will be held for Cheryl Stone, 71, Ellisville, formerly of Union.

Inurnment will be in Union City Cemetery, at a later date.

Ms. Stone died Monday, July 6, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Francis Stone.

Arrangements were made by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



