1/1
Christine A. Lohmeyer
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Ann Lohmeyer, nee Dierkes, 58, Union, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

Christine, daughter of the late Robert Dierkes and wife Marcella, nee Guelker, was born Oct. 20, 1962, in St. Louis. She received her education at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School in Washington and graduated with an associate degree at East Central College in Union. Christine was married to Marty Lohmeyer, April 4, 1992, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Washington. The couple made their home in Washington before settling in Union in 1999. They were blessed with two children, Justin and Sara.

Christine worked as a preschool teacher and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Union. She loved children, and it showed in her interactions with her students. Christine also enjoyed swimming, especially at the ocean, weekends away with her sisters and listening to the music of her youth. She truly cherished the time she got to spend with her husband, children and family.

She is survived by her husband, Marty Lohmeyer, Union; one son, Justin Lohmeyer, Union; one daughter, Sara Lohmeyer, Union; three sisters, Patricia Fleming and husband Jim, St. Charles, Ill., Linda Park, Decatur, Ill., and Mary Beth Rettke and husband Gary, Washington; four brothers, Robert Dierkes and wife Linda, Jefferson City, Tim Dierkes, New Haven, Tom Dierkes and wife Michelle, Union, and Mike Dierkes and wife Christine, Washington; mother-in-law, Gladys Lohmeyer, Washington; brother-in-law, Jim Lohmeyer and wife Stacey, Machesney Park, Ill.; nieces; nephews; many other relatives and friends.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Kenneth Lohmeyer; one brother-in-law, George Park; two sisters-in-law, Deena Laird and Mary Dierkes; and one niece, Rachel Dierkes.

A memorial service for Christine Lohmeyer will be held at a later date.

Burial will be private at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Union.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The Lohmeyer family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oltmann Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved