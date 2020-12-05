Christine Ann Lohmeyer, nee Dierkes, 58, Union, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Christine, daughter of the late Robert Dierkes and wife Marcella, nee Guelker, was born Oct. 20, 1962, in St. Louis. She received her education at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School in Washington and graduated with an associate degree at East Central College in Union. Christine was married to Marty Lohmeyer, April 4, 1992, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Washington. The couple made their home in Washington before settling in Union in 1999. They were blessed with two children, Justin and Sara.
Christine worked as a preschool teacher and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Union. She loved children, and it showed in her interactions with her students. Christine also enjoyed swimming, especially at the ocean, weekends away with her sisters and listening to the music of her youth. She truly cherished the time she got to spend with her husband, children and family.
She is survived by her husband, Marty Lohmeyer, Union; one son, Justin Lohmeyer, Union; one daughter, Sara Lohmeyer, Union; three sisters, Patricia Fleming and husband Jim, St. Charles, Ill., Linda Park, Decatur, Ill., and Mary Beth Rettke and husband Gary, Washington; four brothers, Robert Dierkes and wife Linda, Jefferson City, Tim Dierkes, New Haven, Tom Dierkes and wife Michelle, Union, and Mike Dierkes and wife Christine, Washington; mother-in-law, Gladys Lohmeyer, Washington; brother-in-law, Jim Lohmeyer and wife Stacey, Machesney Park, Ill.; nieces; nephews; many other relatives and friends.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Kenneth Lohmeyer; one brother-in-law, George Park; two sisters-in-law, Deena Laird and Mary Dierkes; and one niece, Rachel Dierkes.
A memorial service for Christine Lohmeyer will be held at a later date.
Burial will be private at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Union.
Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
The Lohmeyer family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.