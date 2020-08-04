Christine Grus

A funeral Mass for Christine "Chris" Grus, 52, Leslie, was held Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Union.

Burial followed in the Holy Family Church Cemetery, Port Hudson.

Visitation was Monday, Aug. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Ms. Grus died Friday, July 31, 2020.

She is survived by two sisters, Vicki Birke and husband Carl, Beaufort, and Jean Howell and husband John, Leslie; two brothers, Curtis Grus and wife Cathie, Union, and Leon Grus, Leslie; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



