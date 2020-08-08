Christine "Chris" Marie Grus, 52, Leslie, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.



Chris, daughter of the late Leon Grus and wife Myrtle, nee Tebeau, was born May 17, 1968, in St. Louis. She received her education at Holy Family Grade School and graduated from Union High School in 1986. Chris made her home in Leslie. She worked as a dietary aid at Grandview Healthcare Center in Washington. Chris was a member of Holy Family Church, Port Hudson. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.



Chris is survived by two sisters, Vicki Birke and husband Carl, Beaufort, and Jean Howell and husband John, Leslie; two brothers, Curtis Grus and wife Cathie, Union, and Leon Grus, Leslie; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Myrtle Grus.



A funeral Mass was held Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.



Burial followed in Holy Family Church Cemetery, Port Hudson.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Family Church.



The Grus Family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store