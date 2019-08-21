|
Christine Marie Schmidt, nee Piel, 83, Union, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
Christine, daughter of the late Ferdinand Piel and wife Marie, nee Mentz, was born Nov. 25, 1935, in St. Louis. She received her schooling in Eureka, and graduated from Eureka High School in 1951. Christine was united in marriage to Harold Schmidt Sept. 18, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church in Valley Park. They made their home in Ellisville and moved to Union in 1967. Their union was blessed with five sons, and Christine was a devoted homemaker to her family. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and was very active in the church on various committees and boards. Christine was a longtime "kitchen committee" person at church. She also served on the Union R-XI School Board for 10 years, and the Scenic Regional Library Board for over 10 years. Christine was a very compassionate person who cared for others. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and loved ones.
Christine is survived by her husband, Harold Schmidt; five sons, Douglas Schmidt and wife Peg, David Schmidt, Ken Schmidt and wife Susan, all of Union, Paul Schmidt and wife Susan, Canton, Ohio, and Jon Schmidt and wife Kathy, Union. She also is survived by 11 grandchildren; four greatgrandchildren; three sisters, Grace Davenport and husband Nelson, Eureka, Lillian Edmiston and husband Dan, Wildwood, and Jane Edwards and husband Larry, Fenton; many other friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Elaine Baumbach; one brother-in-law, Donald Baumbach; and one grandchild, James Curran.
A private family graveside service was held Sunday, Aug. 18, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, Union.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church at a later date.
The Schmidt family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 21, 2019