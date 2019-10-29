|
|
|
A memorial service for Christopher Barrier, 68, Pacific, will be Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will be private.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Barrier died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
He is survived by one son, Christopher Bradley Barrier and wife Barb, Oran, Mo.; one daughter, Trisha Beck and husband Dave, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 29, 2019