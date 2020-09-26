Service for C. Flentke Is Saturday
A service for Christopher Joseph Flentke, 64, Washington, will be Saturday, Sept. 26, at 4 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
A memorial visitation will be Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Flentke died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Creve Coeur.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Flentke, Washington; one son, Christopher Flentke, Washington; one daughter, Kelly Flentke, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sep. 26, 2020.