Christopher Flentke
Service for C. Flentke Is Saturday
A service for Christopher Joseph Flentke, 64, Washington, will be Saturday, Sept. 26, at 4 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
A memorial visitation will be Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Flentke died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Creve Coeur.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Flentke, Washington; one son, Christopher Flentke, Washington; one daughter, Kelly Flentke, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
