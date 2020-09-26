Service for C. Flentke Is Saturday

A service for Christopher Joseph Flentke, 64, Washington, will be Saturday, Sept. 26, at 4 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

A memorial visitation will be Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Flentke died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Creve Coeur.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Flentke, Washington; one son, Christopher Flentke, Washington; one daughter, Kelly Flentke, Washington; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



