Christopher Michael Brown, 40, Leslie, passed away suddenly Wednesday, June 12, 2019.



Chris was born April 20, 1979, in St. Louis, the son of Eugene Brown and wife Nancy, nee Gherardi. Chris received his education in Union and graduated from Union High School in 1998. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart and soul mate, Melissa Wipke, Oct. 5, 2001, at Leslie United Methodist Church. The couple made their home in Washington, and later moved to Leslie. Chris had been employed by the Carpenters Union for 22 years, and most recently worked for Brock Industries. He considered the men he worked with his brotherhood. Chris enjoyed hunting, fishing, grilling and being outdoors. He was a self-made country boy and farmer. He was fun loving and enjoyed entertaining. Chris was a hard worker who provided well for his family, and his three girls were his world. Chris was a member of Carpenters Union Local 1839 and the South Side Conservation Federation. He will be remembered as a loyal, dedicated, honorable and devout family man and friend.



Chris is survived by his wife, Missy Brown, Leslie; two daughters, Haillie and Aubrie Brown, both of Leslie; his mother, Nancy Brown, Sullivan; one brother, Dustin James Brown and wife Shannon, Union; twin sister, Angela Christine Kell and husband Chester, Imperial; his parents-in-law, Linda and Gary Vaughan, Washington, and David and Barbara Wipke, Leslie; sister-in-law, Barb Wipke, St. Charles; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Brown.



A funeral service was held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



Burial was private.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Brown Children's Education Fund.



The Brown family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on June 19, 2019