Clarence A. Sehrt, 89, Washington, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Grandview Healthcare Center, Washington, with his family by his side.
Clarence was born March 6, 1930, in Femme Osage, to Arnold Sehrt and wife Olga, nee Bierbaum. He was baptized April 6 by the Rev. K. Barkau, and confirmed April 2, 1944, by the Rev. Joseph Mann. He was a member of Femme Osage Evangelical and Reformed Church, now United Church of Christ. After graduating from Augusta High School, he worked at Mercantile Trust Company, now U.S. Bank, for over 40 years. He received an honorable discharge from the armed forces in March 1960. On April 23, 2014, he was on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. He was married to Jeanette Thilking Oct. 10, 1959, at Femme Osage United Church of Christ. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year.
Clarence enjoyed music and played the accordion and organ. He was the organist at Femme Osage United Church of Christ for over 40 years.
They were blessed with three daughters, Sharon (John) Locandro, Fenton, Mary Sehrt, Femme Osage, and Lynn (John) Rhomberg, St. Charles; four grandsons, Joshua, Justin, Jacob and Jason; sister-in-law, Shirley Sehrt, St. James; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and brothers, Edward and Victor.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 27, from 2:30 to 7 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 5542 Walnut St., Augusta, MO 63332.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m. at Femme Osage U.C.C., 4360 Cappeln Osage Road, Femme Osage, Mo.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Donations may be made payable to Femme Osage U.C.C., in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.
The Serht family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Augusta.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 21, 2019