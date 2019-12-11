Home

Clarice Gerling Obituary
Clarice Gerling Funeral Will Be Friday
A funeral service for Clarice Marie Gerling, nee Pemberton, 78, Pacific, will be Friday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Pacific.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Gerling died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Gerling, Pacific; four sons, Jim Davis and wife Robin, Robinson, Ill., Matt Davis and wife Sarah, and Mark Davis, all of Pacific, and Tim Davis and wife Sheri, Eureka; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 11, 2019
