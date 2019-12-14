|
|
Clarice Marie Gerling, nee Pemberton, 78, Pacific, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Clarice was born Jan. 26, 1941, in Crescent, to Logan Pemberton and wife Gladys, nee Keeth. She was united in marriage to her husband, Gerald Gerling, Sept. 18, 1997, in Union.
Clarice is survived by her husband, Jerry; four sons, Jim Davis and wife Robin, Robinson, Ill., Mark Davis, Pacific, Tim Davis and wife Sheri, Eureka, and Matt Gerling and wife Sarah, Pacific; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Bill Davis; and five siblings, Chuck Pemberton, Veral Pemberton, Gerald Pemberton, Burley Pemberton and Clara Baum.
Visitation for Clarice was held Thursday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Stan Gibson officiating.
Interment was in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Pacific.
Arrangements were in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 14, 2019