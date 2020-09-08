A funeral Mass for Clarita Marie Vaughn, nee Grus, 84, Ellisville, will be Friday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church-Neier, Union.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Vaughn; children, Jim Vaughn, Jeff Vaughn, Michelle Steurwald and Alicia Frisby; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Schrader Funeral Home, Eureka.



