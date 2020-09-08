1/
Clarita M. Vaughn
A funeral Mass for Clarita Marie Vaughn, nee Grus, 84, Ellisville, will be Friday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church-Neier, Union.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Vaughn; children, Jim Vaughn, Jeff Vaughn, Michelle Steurwald and Alicia Frisby; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Schrader Funeral Home, Eureka.

Published in The Missourian on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home - Eureka
108 North Central Avenue at First Street
Eureka, MO 63025
636.938.3000
