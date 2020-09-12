Clarita Marie Vaughn, nee Grus, 84, Ellisville, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
Clarita was born June 15, 1936, in St. Clair. She was a retired anesthesia technician for St. Luke's Hospital.
Clarita was the beloved wife of Donald E. Vaughn; dear mother of Jim Vaughn, Jeff Vaughn, Michelle Steurwald and Alicia Frisby; loving grandmother of Elizabeth Steurwald, Caitlin Schulte, Jack and Devin Frisby; daughter of the late Joseph and Alice Grus; and sister of Gerry Grus, Betty Unnerstall, Patricia Pollard and the late Leon Grus, Richard Grus, Cleo Pedrotti and Rose Merz.
A funeral Mass was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church-Neier, Union, Friday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the Mass.
Interment was at the church cemetery.
Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com
The family was served by Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin.