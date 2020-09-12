1/1
Clarita M. Vaughn
1936 - 2020
Clarita Marie Vaughn, nee Grus, 84, Ellisville, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

Clarita was born June 15, 1936, in St. Clair. She was a retired anesthesia technician for St. Luke's Hospital.

Clarita was the beloved wife of Donald E. Vaughn; dear mother of Jim Vaughn, Jeff Vaughn, Michelle Steurwald and Alicia Frisby; loving grandmother of Elizabeth Steurwald, Caitlin Schulte, Jack and Devin Frisby; daughter of the late Joseph and Alice Grus; and sister of Gerry Grus, Betty Unnerstall, Patricia Pollard and the late Leon Grus, Richard Grus, Cleo Pedrotti and Rose Merz.

A funeral Mass was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church-Neier, Union, Friday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the Mass.

Interment was at the church cemetery.

Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.

The family was served by Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin.


Published in The Missourian on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church of Neier
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church of Neier
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory

2 entries
September 5, 2020
I remember Rita as being a kind, poised lady. My sincere sympathy to all of the Vaughn family.
Sharron Nelson
September 5, 2020
My condolences go out to the entire Vaughn family. Rita was a great and caring lady.
Chris Nelson
