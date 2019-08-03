|
Clemens E. Genteman Jr., 80, Washington, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Clem, son of the late Clemens E. Genteman Sr. and wife Flora M., nee Hilke, was born Sept. 8, 1938, in St. Louis. He was united in marriage to Judith A. Hettel Aug. 4, 1962, at St.
Cecilia Parish in St. Louis. Clem attended St. Mary's University in San Antonio, Texas, and Webster University in St. Louis, in order to pursue his goal of being a professional educator. Teaching and mentoring students was his calling, and it showed through his smile and the smiles of his many students. He began teaching at Our Lady of Sorrows School in south St. Louis for 12 years, served as principal at St. Vincent de Paul Grade School in Dutzow for more than 30 years, and came out of retirement to teach at St. Gertrude Grade School in Krakow for another decade. It brought him immense joy to see multiple generations of students continue the tradition and foundation of Catholic education during his tenure at St. Vincent de Paul. He realized the importance of getting students involved in the world outside of the school walls, and in 2004, he organized the very first bus trip in the area for grade school students to attend the pro-life March for Life in Washington, D.C.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fourth Degree Assembly 574, and was a past president of the Bellarmine Speech League of Greater St. Louis. Clem also was a talented artist and sculptor who could see the beauty hidden within, that many others couldn't. He took great pride in his flower garden and was a loving man who cherished life. He was grateful for his life, experiences, relationships, and especially his wife Judith, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Clem is survived by his wife, Judith Genteman; four children, Lisa Kleekamp and husband Doug, Lynn Pohl and husband Terry, all of Washington, Jennifer Olsen and husband Chris, St. Charles, and Paul C. Genteman and wife Christal, Union; 12 grandchildren, Phillip Kleekamp and wife Mary, Lyndsay Knopp and husband Isaac, Brett, Todd and Gus Kleekamp, Austin Pohl and wife Alysia, Maggie Banal and husband Caleb, Hannah, Haylee and Dan Olsen, Samuel and Joshua Genteman; five great-grandchildren, Kinley Genteman, Jack and Lily Kleekamp, Ariah Knopp and Owen Pohl; three siblings, Maryann Childress and husband Jerry, Harriet Pohrer and husband Rich, and Kevin Genteman and wife Kathy; siblings-in-law, John Hettel and wife Dotty, Tom Hettel and wife Sharon, and Mary Spath and husband Mike; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by one grandson, Corey C. Genteman; his parents, Clemens and Flora Genteman; and two sisters, Evelyn Sciarrata and husband Joe, and Jo-Ann Troutmann.
Visitation was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 2, from 1 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington, MO 63090.
A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington.
Interment will follow at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Cemetery, Dutzow.
Memorial donations are appreciated to a scholarship in Clem's memory. Please make checks payable to St. Vincent de Paul School Scholarship Fund.
The Genteman family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 3, 2019