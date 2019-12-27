Home

Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Cleveland "C.J." and Terrence "Tey" Hicks

Cleveland "C.J." and Terrence "Tey" Hicks Obituary
A memorial service for Cleveland James "C.J." Hicks, 7, and Terrence "Tey" Alexander Hicks, 8, both of St. Clair, will be Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 4 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Tuesday, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
C.J. and Tey died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
They are survived by their parents, Terrence and Jessica Hicks, nee Stairs, St. Clair; their grandparents, Keith Stairs, Colorado, state, and Elaine Walters and life companion Ray Parnell, Casper, Wyo.; one brother, Jacob Wood, St. Clair; one sister, Cleotha "Cleo" Hicks, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 27, 2019
