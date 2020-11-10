1/
Clyde C. Carey
A funeral Mass for Clyde C. Carey, 89, Washington, will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington.
Interment will follow, with full military honors, in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Mr. Carey passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
He is survived by seven children, Dale Carey and wife Wanda, Wayne Carey, all of Washington, Glenn Carey, Union, Gale Bonnarens and husband Dale, Krakow, Roy Carey and wife Jane, New Haven, Barry Carey and wife Dawn, Washington, and Peggy Lippert and husband Joe, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

Published in The Missourian on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
