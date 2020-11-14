1/2
Clyde C. Carey
1931 - 2020
Clyde C. Carey, 89, Washington, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Clyde, son of the late William Carey and wife Dora, nee Moore, was born Sept. 30, 1931, in Linn. He received his education from Linn High School. Clyde served his country honorably as a member of the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Eweldina Carey, in Morrison. Clyde retired from Union Electric as a lineman.

Among his survivors are seven children, Dale Carey and wife Wanda, Wayne Carey, all of Washington, Glenn Carey, Union, Gale Bonnarens and husband Dale, Krakow, Roy Carey and wife Jane, New Haven, Barry Carey and wife Dawn, Washington, and Peggy Lippert and husband Joe, Union; 12 grandchildren, Anna, Heather, Rachel, Matthew, Haeli, Cameron, Brooke, Alana, Catherine, Brandon, Jacob and Nathan; six great-grandchildren, Mason, Nevaeh, Aleah, Sutton, Ellie and Ameera; other relatives and friends.

Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Dena Carey; two daughters-in-law, Annette and Robin Carey; his parents; and siblings, Augustus, Chester, Ervin, Nelson, Delpha and MaryBelle.

Visitation was held Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Thursday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington.

Interment, with full military honors, was at the church cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association or the Franklin County Honor Flight.

Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Nov. 14, 2020.
