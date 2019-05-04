|
Clyde E. Pfountz, 72, Pacific, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.
Clyde was born Oct. 1, 1946, in St. Louis, to Clyde and Mary, nee Lewis, Pfountz. He was a retired firefighter with the Metro West Fire District and also was a firefighter during his service in the U.S. Air Force. After retirement, Clyde owned and operated C & R Auto Repair in Ballwin.
Clyde is survived by two children, Raymond Pfountz, Pacific, and Sherrie (Mark) Geislinger, Ballwin; two granddaughters, Autumn and Kelsey; and one great-granddaughter, Rosalyn.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Mary, nee LaRose, Pfountz, and his parents.
Funeral services, with full military honors, will be held Tuesday, May 7, at 11:30 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis. Attendees are requested to meet behind the Cemetery Administration Building by 11:15 a.m.
The Pfountz family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on May 4, 2019