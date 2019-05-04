Home

Bell Funeral Home
2228 Tuskeena St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Clyde E. Pfountz


1946 - 2019
Clyde E. Pfountz Obituary
Clyde E. Pfountz, 72, Pacific, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.

Clyde was born Oct. 1, 1946, in St. Louis, to Clyde and Mary, nee Lewis, Pfountz. He was a retired firefighter with the Metro West Fire District and also was a firefighter during his service in the U.S. Air Force. After retirement, Clyde owned and operated C & R Auto Repair in Ballwin.

Clyde is survived by two children, Raymond Pfountz, Pacific, and Sherrie (Mark) Geislinger, Ballwin; two granddaughters, Autumn and Kelsey; and one great-granddaughter, Rosalyn.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Mary, nee LaRose, Pfountz, and his parents.

Funeral services, with full military honors, will be held Tuesday, May 7, at 11:30 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis. Attendees are requested to meet behind the Cemetery Administration Building by 11:15 a.m.

The Pfountz family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on May 4, 2019
