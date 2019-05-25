Home

Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home-New Haven - New Haven
1053 Hwy C
New Haven, MO 63068
573-237-2133
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Assumption Catholic Church
New Haven, MO
View Map
Clyde H. Borcherding Obituary
Clyde Harold Borcherding, 81, New Haven, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at New Haven Care Center, New Haven.

Clyde, son of the late Arthur Borcherding and wife Viola, nee Monje, was born Dec. 15, 1937, in New Haven. He was the husband of Rita Ann (Branson) Borcherding. They were united in marriage April 30, 1960, at Assumption Catholic Church, New Haven. Rita survives in New Haven.

Clyde also is survived by two daughters, Wuanita Gillig and husband Bob, Hermann, and Pam Schroeder and husband Kurt, New Haven; one son, Jeff Borcherding, New Haven; three sisters, Beulah Helling, Mexico, Mo., Arlene "Mutzie" Hiatte, St. Charles, and Ruth Bredemeyer, Berger; four brothers, Oron "Sonny" Borcherding and wife Dolly, New Haven, James Borcherding and wife Barb, Hermann, Lloyd Borcherding and wife Dorothy, and Howard Borcherding and wife Sandy, all of New Haven; one sister-in-law, Jean Borcherding, St. Charles; six grandchildren, Dillon Borcherding and wife Emily, Kayla Borcherding, Taurie, Dakota and Levi Schroeder, and Dalton Gillig; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Gary and David Borcherding; his parents; one brother, Elwood Borcherding; one sister, Evelyn Borcherding; and three brothers-in-law, Virgil Helling, Roy Hiatte and Don Bredemeyer.

Clyde was a carpenter for over 30 years and also a farmer. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church of New Haven, and Carpenters Local 1839. Clyde enjoyed farming, building and fixing things, hunting and fishing, but mostly spending time with family, aggravating his grandchildren.

Visitation was held Thursday, May 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.

A funeral Mass was held Friday, at 1 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, New Haven, with the Rev. John Deken officiating.

Burial was in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Assumption Catholic Church or the New Haven Care Center, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.

Arrangements were in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on May 25, 2019
