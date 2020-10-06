Funeral services for Cody Leon Emory, 29, Union, were held Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Burial followed the service at Union City Cemetery.

Visitation was held Monday, Oct. 5, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Emory passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Tiffany Emory, Union; one son, Callum Emory, Union; two daughters, Leyla Emory and Evelyn Emory, both of Union; one child on the way; his father, George Emory Jr., and wife June, Union; his mother Jacqueline Petter, Wisconsin state; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



