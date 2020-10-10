1/1
Cody L. Emory
1991 - 2020
Cody Leon Emory, 29, Union, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

Cody was born Aug. 5, 1991, in St. Louis, the son of George Emory Jr. and Jacqueline Petter. Cody received his education from Union High School. He was united in marriage to Tiffany, nee Bratton, Aug. 30, 2014, at the Union City Park gazebo. The couple made their home in the Union area, and three children, with one on the way, blessed their union. Cody was employed as a carpenter for Safeway. He enjoyed making improvements to his family's house and working out. Cody was a family man and a fantastic father. He loved spending time with Tiffany and their kids, and was excited to be a father for the fourth time in April.

He is survived by his wife, Tiffany Emory, Union; his father, George Emory Jr. and wife June, Union; his mother, Jacqueline Petter, Wisconsin state; one son, Callum Emory, of the home; two daughters, Leyla Emory and Evelyn Emory, both of the home, with another child on the way; four sisters, Brody Herrick, Wisconsin state, Macie Foster, North Carolina state, Shannon Casey, Pacific, and Amanda Casey, Gerald; one brother, Christian Logan Emory, Union; grandmother, Patsy Hoeft; aunts; uncles; cousins; many other relatives and friends.

Cody was preceded in death by his grandfather, George L. Emory Sr.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Burial followed in Union City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Emory family.

The Emory family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Oct. 10, 2020.
