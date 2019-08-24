|
Sister Colleen Hennessey, 92, died at St. Mary of the Pines, Chatawa, Miss., around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
A prayer service and visitation for Sister Colleen was held at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Teresa Church, Chatawa, Miss. The Eucharistic celebration followed at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Suresh Thirumalreddy, pastor of St. Teresa Parish, officiating. Burial was in Chatawa Cemetery, Chatawa, Miss.
Audrey Ann was born June 10, 1927, in St. Louis. She was the eldest of two children. She is survived by her brother, Thomas James Hennessey, and his children, Thomas Hennessey Jr. (Michelle), Mary H. Recker (Ronnie), Colleen H. Motz (Steve), Patricia H. Smyre, Kevin Hennessey (Linda), and Timothy Hennessey (Rita), many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Hennessey, and her mother, Alice (Lamb) Hennessey.
Sister Colleen completed her high school education at Rosati-Kain High School in St. Louis, and entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame convent in 1945, and professed her vows in 1948. Sister received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Webster College, her master's degree in education from DePaul University, and her doctoral degree from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M.
Sister Colleen taught every grade level, from kindergarten through graduate school. She taught and was in administration in schools in Missouri, Louisiana and Texas. Sister Colleen served as diocesan supervisor in her early years in administration. She was dean of the College of Education at the University of Dallas and superintendent of Catholic schools in the diocese of Galveston/Houston for 26 years.
Sister Colleen was president of St. Michael's School in New Orleans and also served as Eucharist minister to the homebound in St. Angela Merici Parish.
Sister Colleen retired at 92 years of age to St. Mary of the Pines community in January 2019.
Memorials for the retirement care of the School Sisters of Notre Dame may be sent to St. Mary of the Pines, 3167 Old Highway 51 South, Chatawa, MS 39657.
Hartman-Jones Funeral Home, McComb, Miss., was in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers were from the Charles R. Brill Council of the Knights of Columbus.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 24, 2019