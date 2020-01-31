Home

Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Connie Davis

Connie Davis Obituary
A private service for Connie Davis, 73, Union will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Davis passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
She is survived by one son, Travis Baker and wife Candace, Texas state; four daughters, Wendy West and husband Mitch, Union, Kim Johnson and husband Dave, Wyoming state, Michelle Brown, Washington and Lynne Swink, St. Petersburg, Fla.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 31, 2020
