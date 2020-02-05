|
|
Constance "Connie" Jeanne Davis, nee Phelps, 73, Union, passed away surrounded by family at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Connie was born May 20, 1946, in Owensville, daughter of the late Milfred Phelps and wife Betty, nee Shockley. She was raised in Owensville, and graduated from Owensville High School. Years following that, she met her husband, Ronald Davis Jr., and they were married Feb. 14, 1986. Connie spent her life dedicated to being a wonderful wife and mother to her five children. She changed many lives with her kindness, her laugh, even a simple smile.
Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Davis Jr.; her parents, Milfred Phelps and Betty Ferguson; and her stepfather, Denver Ferguson.
Connie is survived by one son, Travis Baker and wife Candace; four daughters, Wendy West and husband Mitch, Kim Johnson and husband Dave, Michelle Brown and Lynne Swink; 13 grandchildren, Gabrielle, Claire, Beau, Nathan, Nicole, Sydney, Tyler, Tanner, Lauren, Jordan, Kesia, Miles and Maya; 11 great-grandchildren, Charlie, Breanne, Adriana, Alex, Braelyn, James, Leah, Ellie, Adalynn, Faith and Weston; many other friends and family.
We will not say goodbye, but we will say I'll see you again friend. "Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day." 2 Corinthians 4:16
The Davis family will be holding a private gathering to celebrate the life of Connie at a later date.
Memorials, in memory of Connie, are preferred to American Legion Post 297, Union.
The Davis family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 5, 2020